TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new bill filed in the Florida House seeks to shorten the mandatory waiting period for gun buyers to acquire a firearm from a licensed seller.

Currently, gun buyers are required to wait a minimum of three days, excluding weekends and holidays, or for the completion of a records check, before acquiring a firearm. The law states buyer must wait for “whichever occurs later.”

However, HB 17, filed by Rep. Dr. Joel Rudman (R-Okaloosa), would reverse that.

The bill maintains the mandatory three-day waiting period and records check, but changes the language to read “whichever occurs earlier.”

That means buyers could theoretically walk out with a new firearm in as little as three days without a records check or sooner with a completed records check.

Regardless if the bill passes, the waiting period does not apply in the following circumstances:

When a firearm is being purchased by a holder of a concealed weapons permit,

To a trade-in of another firearm,

To the purchase of a rifle or shotgun, upon a person’s successfully completing a minimum of a 16-hour hunter safety course and possessing a hunter safety certification card,

When a rifle or shotgun is being purchased by a law enforcement officer or correctional officer

If passed, the bill would take effect on July 1, 2024.