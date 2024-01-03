TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new Florida bill would require certain businesses to accept cash for many transactions.

The bill, SB 106, was proposed by Sen. Shevrin D. Jones, a Democrat whose district covers part of Miami-Dade county.

If passed, any business selling a tangible good or service to a person physically at the business must accept cash if it would accept other forms of payment for the purchase. Businesses would also be prohibited from charging a fee or placing any conditions on accepting cash.

The bill would not apply to internet sales or sales done by phone, mail or “other electronic transactions.” It would also not apply to parking facilities owned by municipalities or parking facilities that accept electronic funds transfers.

SB 106 also excludes businesses “providing services by accountants, architects, attorneys, engineers, financial advisers, insurance agents, interior designers, software developers, or management and other consultants, not including services provided by licensed medical or allied health care practitioners.”

The bill does not apply to single transactions over $5,000 and businesses would still be allowed to refuse to accept large bills over $20 or refuse cash believed to be counterfeit.

Any business violating the law would be fined $2,500 for a first offense, up to $5,000 for a second offense and up to $10,000 for a third or subsequent offense.

If passed, the law would go into effect on July 1.

The bill currently sits in the Appropriations Committee on Agriculture, Environment and General Government.