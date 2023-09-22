TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new bill filed in the Florida Senate aims to remove pregnant mothers from the list of people who could be punished for having an abortion.

The bill, SB 34: Termination of Pregnancies, was filed by Florida Senate Democratic Minority Leader Lauren Book.

Under the bill, certain penalties would “not apply to the pregnant woman who terminates the pregnancy.”

Specifically, women who provide consent for an abortion and who dispose of the fetal remains “in a sanitary manner” would not be punished. Equally, the mother of a child who is born alive would not be punished.

The current law already contains some exceptions, including to save the mother’s life. Abortions for pregnancies involving rape or incest are also allowed until 15 weeks of pregnancy, provided a woman has documentation.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has called the rape and incest provisions sensible.

Book was one of 11 protestors arrested at an abortion protest in Tallahassee in April.

At the time, she told the Guardian “It’s a scary time. “Women are being put in very, very dangerous situations to get the healthcare they need.”

Tallahassee Police said demonstrators from across the state peacefully protested SB 300 in front of City Hall, which is located across from the Florida Capitol. The bill banned abortions after six weeks.

Despite the protest, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law several days later. Charges brought against Book were ultimately dropped after two months.

The bill would take effect upon being signed into law.