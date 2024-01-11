Related video: In 2016, consumers expressed their outrage over EpiPen price hikes.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The EPIPEN Act is a new cost- and life-saving legislation that would lower the cost of epinephrine auto-injectors for severe allergic reactions.

Florida Congressman Maxwell Frost and Doris Matsui announced the new bill, which would cap the out-of-pocket costs to $60 for a two-pack for those with employer-based or individually purchased health insurance.

The new act comes after the manufacturer of EpiPen boosted the cost from under $100 to over $600. Americans paid an average of $200 annually, with some paying over $650 for the life-saving devices.

The legislation has already been endorsed by leading allergy organizations like Food Allergy Research and Education and Allergy and Asthma Network.

“It’s time the federal government looked out for working families and capped these prices,” said Congressman Frost. “Our EPIPEN Act can save some parents $13,000 over the course of a child’s life. This bill would make all the difference in ensuring that the decision to carry the medicine we need to stay alive isn’t a difficult one.”

“Families with children with allergies should not have to choose between ensuring their children’s safety and paying for rent and groceries,” said Congresswoman Matsui. “Parents should be able to rest assured knowing their children have access to lifesaving epinephrine no matter where they are—and this access starts with affordability…Both Congressman Frost and I know how severe allergies can impact our lives and families, and this important bill would help patients and families throughout the country to prioritize their children’s safety.”

Although several states have capped prices, federal legislation is still necessary to lower prices nationwide.