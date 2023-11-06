PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — Norweigan Cruise Line announced that its newest ship, the Norwegian Aqua, will start sailing from Florida in 2025.

The Norwegian Aqua will set off on its first seven-day voyages from Port Canaveral in April 2025. The ship will travel to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Great Stirrup Cay, NCL’s private island in the Bahamas.

The Aqua will feature the world’s first hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide, the Aqua Slidecoaster. Riders will be propelled through two different courses across three stories of twists and turns around the ship’s funnel.

The ship also features The Drop, a 10-story free-fall slide and the Stadium, an expanded game space offering complimentary activities.

Norwegian Aqua (NCL)

Norwegian Aqua (NCL)

Norwegian Aqua (NCL)

Norwegian Aqua (NCL)

Norwegian Aqua (NCL)

Norwegian Aqua (NCL)

Norwegian Aqua (NCL)

Norwegian Aqua (NCL)

Norwegian Aqua (NCL)

Norwegian Aqua (NCL)

Norwegian Aqua (NCL)

Norwegian Aqua (NCL)

Norwegian Aqua (NCL)

Once the ship completes its first series of seven-day sailings, it will be moved to New York City from August 2025 through October 2025. Beginning in October 2025, the ship will move to Miami for Eastern Caribbean itineraries.