New body camera video shows first response to Surfside condo collapse

WARNING: The contents of these videos may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

MIAMI (WFLA/NBC) – People can be heard screaming for help in newly released police body camera footage that shows the initial emergency response to the Surfside condominium collapse.

The footage released Tuesday by the Town of Surfside shows the massive response to the Champlain Towers South, moments after a section of the building collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24.

In one video, an officer running to the scene finds people yelling “please help!” near the building’s garage area, with cars having fallen into partially collapsed sections of the concrete.

“Dude, the building just collapsed,” one police officer who had just arrived at the scene tells another in another video released. “All back that way is collapsed.”

At one point, officers assist in evacuating a nearby building, as cops and firefighters look on in disbelief at the pile of collapsed rubble and the portion of the building that’s still standing.

“This is one of the craziest calls I’ve ever been on,” one of the first responders says.

“This is insane,” an officer says. “I know man, I don’t even want to talk about it.”

The bodies of 98 people were recovered at the collapse site after a massive month-long recovery effort.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.