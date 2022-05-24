TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office released video from a deputy’s body camera showing the moment he used a stun gun on a man covered in gasoline, igniting a fireball.

Sheriff Marcos Lopez recommended charges against Deputy David Crawford, who used the stun gun, and Jean Barreto, the man who was burned.

Lopez said deputies were responding to reports of a group of bikers who were allegedly brandishing guns and driving recklessly through traffic in Osceola County.

Lopez said Barreto was captured on helicopter video running red lights, doing wheelies and driving on sidewalks.

Deputies tracked him into neighboring Orange County and tried to arrest him at a Wawa gas station, where he stopped to refuel.

A lawyer for Barreto, Mark NeJame said a deputy tackled his client from behind as he was pumping gas, tipping over his bike and causing fuel to spill out of it.

A deputy tried to deploy their Taser, but discarded it after Crawford allegedly yelled: “Kill the pump, kill the pump, there’s gas.”

Lopez said body camera video shows Crawford pick up the stun gun and say “You’re about to get Tased, dude.”

Then he used the stun gun on Barreto, who was covered in gasoline.

NeJame said his client was “cooked alive” during the incident with the fire burning 75 percent of his body.

Lopez said an internal investigation will determine which policies were violated. He recommended Crawford be charged with misdemeanor culpable negligence. He is currently on paid administrative leave.

Barreto, who remains in the hospital 10 weeks later, faces charges of reckless driving, resisting arrest without violence and fleeing.