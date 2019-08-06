Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8
LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

New bill hoping to decriminalize marijuana in Florida

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weed in the Workplace Q and A_281099

FILE – In this Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, a marijuana joint is rolled in San Francisco. Newly-approved laws in four states allowing the recreational use of marijuana are seen as unlikely to change rules regarding use of the drug in the workplace. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – A bill brought forward by Democratic state Rep. Shervin Jones would decriminalize possession of certain quantities of marijuana in Florida.

If passed the bill would reduce criminal penalties for possession of 20 grams or less of cannabis to a noncriminal violation rather than a misdemeanor.

“After being charged with possession, many Floridians feel the lasting impact as their student financial aid, employment opportunities, housing eligibility, or immigration status are adversely affected,” Jones added. “When we take away these foundational components of security, we’re capping people’s potential in life. That’s why I’m proud to introduce legislation to fix this problem. By tackling this issue, we can make our communities more equitable and safer.”

In addition, Jones’ bill specifies that a juvenile in possession of THC products qualify for civil citation or a pre-arrest diversion on their first offense.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss