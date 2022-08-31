TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Zoo Miami’s newest baby giraffe made her first appearance in front of guests on exhibit on Tuesday.

The 1-week-old newborn cautiously explored her new surroundings with mother, Sabra. Zoo Miami said the mother giraffe was attentive, but allowed the calf to venture toward other giraffes in the herd, who greeted the baby curiously with smells and licks.

Zoo Miami confirmed the calf stood over 5 feet tall and weighed around 120 pounds when she was born last week.

The unnamed calf is still nursing and appears to be doing well now that she is fully integrated in to the herd, according to the zoo.

Zoo Miami expects them to remain with the herd and be on exhibit moving forward.