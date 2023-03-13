TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Orlando Police officer was complimented by a burglary suspect moments after she tackled him to the ground.

Body camera video released by the Orlando Police Department shows a female officer jumping out of her cruiser seconds before tackling the fleeing suspect.

Once the man was placed in handcuffs, another officer can be heard saying “great job.”

“Thanks,” the female officer replies.

After several additional officers arrive to help with the arrest, the suspect can be heard saying, “I have a gun, I have a gun.”

Officers roll the man over and remove what appears to be a child’s toy gun from his right-hand pocket.

“Aww, c’mon,” one officer can be heard saying as the group of officers laugh out loud.

“I’m sorry,” the man says.

“Can you accept my apologies?” he asks. “You alright? I never met a woman so strong.”

“I accept,” the female officers said. “I’m good.”