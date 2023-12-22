LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Shoppers at a Florida mall found a hefty-sized surprise lurking nearby.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said it was called to the Coconut Point Mall in Estero on Thursday after a 12-foot-long, 600-pound gator was found.

Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were also called to remove the “massive guy” and bring it to a safe spot.

A video from the sheriff’s office shows six people picking up the massive gator and putting it into the back of a pickup truck.

“There truly is never a dull moment while on patrol here in Lee County,” the sheriff’s office said.

If you come upon a gator, call the Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).