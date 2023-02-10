TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you are still looking for Valentine’s Day dinner plans, Yelp has come up with the most romantic restaurants in Florida.

Analysts at Yelp determined the most romantic restaurants based largely on the volume of user-generated reviews mentioning words like “romantic,” “date night” and “valentine” for each business. The list also included restaurants that are not part of a major national chain.

Below are the most romantic restaurants in Florida, according to Yelp.

  1. Pane & Vino in Miami Beach
  2. College Restaurant in Saint Augustine
  3. Firefly in Panama City Beach
  4. Lagniappe in Miami
  5. Bunbury in Miami
  6. Pia’s Trattoria in Gulfport
  7. Dada in Delray Beach
  8. Orsay in Jacksonville
  9. Yah Mon in Tampa
  10. Prato in Winter Park
  11. Le Patio in Wilton Manors
  12. Mandolin Aegean Bistro in Miami
  13. Vero Italian in Miami
  14. Cafe Seville in Fort Lauderdale
  15. Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant & Bar in Miami
  16. La Brochette Bistro in Cooper City
  17. OLIVIA in Tampa
  18. Ciro’s in Tampa
  19. Osteria Vecchio Piemonte in Miami
  20. Capriccio Ristorante in Pembroke Pines

If you plan on traveling for Valentine’s Day, Yelp also came up with a list of the most romantic places to eat in each state.