TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you are still looking for Valentine’s Day dinner plans, Yelp has come up with the most romantic restaurants in Florida.

Analysts at Yelp determined the most romantic restaurants based largely on the volume of user-generated reviews mentioning words like “romantic,” “date night” and “valentine” for each business. The list also included restaurants that are not part of a major national chain.

Below are the most romantic restaurants in Florida, according to Yelp.

Pane & Vino in Miami Beach College Restaurant in Saint Augustine Firefly in Panama City Beach Lagniappe in Miami Bunbury in Miami Pia’s Trattoria in Gulfport Dada in Delray Beach Orsay in Jacksonville Yah Mon in Tampa Prato in Winter Park Le Patio in Wilton Manors Mandolin Aegean Bistro in Miami Vero Italian in Miami Cafe Seville in Fort Lauderdale Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant & Bar in Miami La Brochette Bistro in Cooper City OLIVIA in Tampa Ciro’s in Tampa Osteria Vecchio Piemonte in Miami Capriccio Ristorante in Pembroke Pines

If you plan on traveling for Valentine’s Day, Yelp also came up with a list of the most romantic places to eat in each state.