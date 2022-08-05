TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Four Texas men were charged for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking operation in Florida after authorities seized large amounts of narcotics, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

A report from the U.S. Department of Justice said Arnulfo Rodriguez-Munoz, 41, of Fort Worth; Enrique Velasquez, 43, of Dallas; Heriberto Castillo, 44, of Denton; and David Ceballos, 27, of Alvarado were arrested on charges for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl.

A federal indictment, which was unsealed Friday, said the four men conspired to distribute the narcotics from April 2021 to October 2021.

While the DOJ did not provide specifics on where the suspects operated in Florida, a spokesman did say that authorities seized approximately 33 pounds of cocaine and around 4,000 fentanyl pills that were meant to be shipped to the Middle District of Florida.

Authorities also seized around 26 pounds of cocaine in the Sunshine State during their investigation, according to the spokesman.

If convicted on all the charges, each suspect faces a minimum of 10 years in prison up to life in prison for each offense, the DOJ said.