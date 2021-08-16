NBA Experience at Walt Disney World permanently closed, will not reopen

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World Resort announced on Monday the NBA Experience at Disney Springs is permanently closed.

The experience, which opened in August 2019, featured 13 interactive elements and hands-on activities across 44,000 square feet and two floors.

Disney said the closure was a mutual decision with the NBA and does not impact the company’s relationship with the NBA or their business partnership with the Orlando Magic.

Disney said they will release an update on the future of the NBA Experience location at a later date.

Some activities included testing shooting skills and a slam dunk challenge. Guests will also be able to see how they stack up to the world’s best players by measuring their shooting and dribbling skills as well as their vertical leap and wingspan.