Navy suspends flight training for about 175 Saudi Arabian students in wake of Florida base shooting

WASHINGTON (AP/WFLA) – The U.S. Navy says flight training has been suspended for about 175 Saudi Arabian students at three bases in Florida in the wake of the deadly shooting by a Saudi Air Force officer on Friday.

Navy Commander Clay Doss says classroom training is going on, and flight training for other students will resume. He says its not clear how long the flight stand-down for the Saudi students will continue.

This comes following a shooting by a Saudi student that killed three military members and injured eight others at a Pensacola naval base.

A US official says the Saudi student who fatally shot three people at a Florida naval base had hosted a dinner party the night before to watch videos of mass shootings.

The official was briefed by federal investigators and spoke on the condition of anonymity. He says authorities tell him one Saudi student was recording outside the building while the shooting took place. He says 10 Saudi students are being held at the base and that several others are still unaccounted for.