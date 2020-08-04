LIVE NOW /
Navy SEALs cut ties with Florida museum following video of K-9s attacking ‘Colin Kaepernick stand-in’

Florida

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – DECEMBER 03: Honoree Colin Kaepernick speaks onstage at ACLU SoCal Hosts Annual Bill of Rights Dinner at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on December 3, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

DELRAY BEACH (AP) – The leader of the U.S. Navy SEAL said the unit has severed ties with the National Navy SEAL Museum, a nonprofit organization that is not overseen by the Navy in Fort Pierce, Florida.

The relationship came to an end over a pair of videos that surfaced on social media on Sunday that showed military dogs attacking a man in protective gear who was wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey.

The Navy condemned the video in a statement on Sunday that said the inherent message of the video is inconsistent with the value and ethos of the Navy.

The Navy said no active-duty Navy personnel or equipment were involved in the making of the video.

The Navy Seals Museum is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, which is north of West Palm Beach on the state’s Atlantic Coast.

