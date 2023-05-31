TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Navy pilot is back on land after ejecting from a fighter jet miles off Key West Wednesday morning.

Navy officials said the pilot of a Northrop F-5 Tiger II aircraft was conducting a “routine training” exercise approximately 25 miles off of Key West when something went wrong.

The pilot reportedly ejected from the aircraft only to be rescued by search and rescue crews sometime later. The pilot was then flown to a Miami area hospital for treatment.

According to the U.S. Navy, the F-5N Tiger II is a single-seat, twin-engine, tactical fighter and attack aircraft that provides simulated air-to-air combat training. Another variant of the aircraft sports a dual-seat configuration.

The F-5 aircraft is said to serve in an “aggressor-training role with simulation capabilities of current threat aircraft in fighter-combat mode.”

Further information surrounding the crash was not immediately released.