Naval mine washes up on popular Florida beach

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A bomb squad was called to a popular Florida beach on Sunday after a “possible explosive training device” washed ashore.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was on patrol near Lauderdale-by-the-Sea when they spotted a naval mine approximately 4 feet in diameter.

No evacuations were ordered, but a section of the beach was closed out of an abudance of caution.

Authorities said the word “INERT” was painted on the side of the device, meaning it could have been dummy mine used in training.

After authorities determined the mine was safe, it was hauled off the beach and turned over to the Air Force.

Officials have said those who come across suspected explosives should not interfere with them and contact the authorities.