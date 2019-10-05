Nature center finds tiny turtle that ate 104 plastic pieces

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WPTV/AP) — A tiny loggerhead turtle that washed up on a Florida beach had eaten 104 pieces of plastic.

The Gumbo Limbo Nature Center in Boca Raton tweeted a picture of a dead sea turtle Wednesday alongside the pieces of plastic found in its belly.

The turtle was among a group of washbacks that were taken in by the nature center. The center said 100% of the turtles that didn’t make it had plastic in their intestinal tracts.

Officials at the center said it’s a “sad reminder that we all need to do our part to keep our oceans plastic free.”

Gumbo Limbo provides environmental education, research and conservation on a protected barrier island.

