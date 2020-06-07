National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado hit Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado ripped through the Orlando area on Saturday, causing damage to the homes of many Central Floridians.

The tornado started as a waterspout over Lake Conway around 7:20 p.m. before moving onto land. Officials determined while it was in this area, just north of Lake Lawsona, the tornado’s wind speed was around 65 mph to 85 mph.

*VIDEO COURTESY: MEG BORDA / LAKE CONWAY AREA*

As it moved through Lake Margaret and Fern Creek Park, winds began to pick up, causing roofs to be destroyed and lost, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials believe the wind speed at that point had picked up to between 100 mph to 105 mph.

The width of the tornadoes path varied from around 350 to 500 yards with a length of 5.3 miles.

*VIDEO COURTESY: WAYNE ALLRED / EAST OF SUMMERLIN*

Orange County Fire officials said at least eight homes in the Conway area sustained heavy damage. Officials said they are working with the Red Cross to help people who have been displaced due to the storms.

The storms came from the outer bands of Tropical Storm Cristobal, which is churning in the Gulf of Mexico on a path toward the U.S. Gulf Coast, near Louisiana.

*VIDEO COURTESY: JOEY HAWKEYE / DOWNTOWN ORLANDO AREA*

