National, statewide officials offering up to $10K for information on intentionally-set fires in Everglades

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Several national and statewide agencies are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the fires started in the Everglades National Park.

Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Everglades National Park, and the Florida Department of Financial Services Bureau of Fire, Arson, & Explosives said Thursday they are offering up to $10,000 for information regarding the human-caused fires that have occurred in the wetland preserve.

According to ATF, there have been numerous fires intentionally set in the vicinity of the main park road (State Road 9336) and adjacent roads of Everglades National Park within the last three months. These areas are easily accessed through the Homestead entrance of the park.

In addition to potentially damaging park resources and endangering park visitors and staff, officials say the fires have cost the park hundreds of thousands of dollars for suppression. As South Florida enters into the driest part of the year, the risk of damaging wildfire increases.

If you have any information regarding the fires, please contact any of the following entities: