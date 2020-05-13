National Guard plans flyover of Orlando area hospitals

Breaking News
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Florida National Guard’s 125th Fighter Wing will fly over Orlando to honor health care workers and first responders for doing their part in the battle against the coronavirus.

The flyover is expected to begin around 11:35 a.m. Wednesday and should last about 15 minutes.

The two F-15Cs will pass over a number of hospitals in the area.

The National Guard is urging people to view the planes from their homes or workplaces and not to travel to see them. They also urge people to practice social distancing.

The unit is from Jacksonville.

