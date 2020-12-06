NASA & SpaceX launches supplies to International Space Station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) — On Sunday, NASA and SpaceX are looking to launch the company’s next Falcon 9 rocket.

This time, it’s to help the crew at the International Space Station.

Launch time was set for 11:39 a.m. Saturday, but was pushed to 11:17 a.m. on Sunday due to weather.

It will be the first launch of the upgraded cargo version of Dragon, which can carry 50% more science payloads than the previous version.

When it arrives, the cargo Dragon will be the second SpaceX spacecraft parked at the space station, following the arrival Nov. 16 of the Crew Dragon that carried four astronauts to space.

The Falcon 9 booster supporting this mission previously launched NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the space station earlier this year.

SpaceX said the team is keeping an eye on weather conditions as the forecast is currently just 40% favorable for liftoff.

