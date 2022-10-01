CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — Teams at NASA’S Kennedy Space Center have confirmed there was no damage to the Artemis I’s flight hardware during Hurricane Ian.

NASA said the rocket experienced minor water intrusion in some places, but the flight hardware was untouched by the storm, which made landfall in southwest Florida on Wednesday before battering the Space Coast as a Category 1 hurricane the next day.

Engineering crews will extend access platforms around the rocket and Orion spacecraft to get a closer look at it inside the Vehicle Assembly Building. Then, NASA said they will begin preparing for another launch attempt, which includes testing the flight termination system – a process that will blow up the rocket if it goes off course and threatens people on the ground.

NASA said it will prepare to launch the rocket during the period of November 12-27. The agency said it will determine how much work needs to be done in the coming days and identify a date for the next launch attempt.

“By focusing efforts on the November launch period allows time for employees at Kennedy to address the needs of their families and homes after the storm and for teams to identify additional checkouts needed before returning to the pad for launch,” NASA said in a press release.