NASA: Florida’s air quality improves significantly during pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Major Florida cities are enjoying improved air quality during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to NASA, the state has seen has seen significant reductions in air pollution over many of its major metropolitan areas, such as Miami and Orlando.

Satellite data shows nitrogen dioxide levels were about 30-35% lower over Orlando and Miami, and about 40% lower over Jacksonville.

“These recent improvements in air quality have come at a high cost, as communities grapple with the widespread stay-at-home advisories that began about a month ago as a result of the spread of COVID-19,” the report states. “Major League Baseball (MLB) spring training games were canceled on March 12 and Disney World in Orlando closed on March 16. Bars and nightclubs were shuttered on March 17 by an executive order from Governor DeSantis of Florida. Many ‘Snowbirds’, people from the northern U.S. and Canada who spend winter in Florida, began heading back north earlier than normal.”

Lockdowns have had the same effect in other states and other parts of the world, such as China.

It noted that during much of this time period, central and south Florida experienced record-setting heat and unusually low rainfall, so further analysis is required.

