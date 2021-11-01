NASA delays SpaceX Crew-3 launch due to ‘minor medical issue’

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule attached, sits on Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Pad 39-A in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, hours after Sunday’s planned launch attempt was scrubbed due to weather at the booster recovery site. The mission, with a crew of four astronauts, is scheduled to now launch early Wednesday morning to the International Space Station. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 launch of four astronauts to the International Space Station will not lift off from Florida’s east coast on Wednesday, the space agency announced Monday.

The Crew-3 launch was originally supposed to happen early in the morning on Halloween, but NASA and SpaceX delayed Sunday’s launch due to poor weather conditions. Now, the back-up launch slated for Wednesday has also been pushed back – this time, due to a “minor medical issue” with one of the crew members.

“The issue is not a medical emergency and not related to COVID-19,” NASA said on its website.

NASA added that it “takes every effort to protect the crew prior to its launch through a health stabilization plan.”

According to NASA, the earliest possible launch opportunity is now 11:36 p.m. EDT on Saturday, Nov. 6.

The four Crew-3 mission astronauts will stay in quarantine at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida while they prepare for the launch. NASA said teams will continue to monitor the health of the crew.

Crew-3 will launch NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron, along with European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer, to the International Space Station. The crew will stay there for six months.