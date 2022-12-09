TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Lee County, Florida, seized a large sum of cash and cocaine from a drug trafficking operation that sought to bring narcotics from Puerto Rico to the Sunshine State.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced the results of “Operation Narco Navidad” in a press conference Thursday, saying his deputies made two arrests and seized over $1.1 million and two kilograms of cocaine in their investigation.

“Christmas has come early for LCSO,” the sheriff said.

Marceno said last month, the U.S. postal inspector that suspicious packages were bringing the narcotics from Puerto Rico to Lee County.

Through undercover operations and other investigative techniques, deputies identified their suspects as Roberto Navarro, 48, and Anibal Pagan, 49.

Deputies arrested the two suspects after they picked up a package of cocaine, which Marceno said also contained fentanyl.

Further investigation found that Navarro and Pagan allegedly used multiple addresses in their drug trafficking operation. The sheriff said this led them to a storage unit that contained another kilo of cocaine, the drug money, and a handgun.

Marceno said the sheriff’s office would take possession of the seized $1.1 million to further combat drug crime in the area.