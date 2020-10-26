Naples man finds giant jellyfish while running on beach

NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) – A Naples man had quite the discovery Saturday while he went for a run on a local beach.

Anatoli Smirnov joked that he “almost got eaten by giant jellyfish” that he found along the shore of Vanderbilt Beach.

Smirnov said the jellyfish was nearly four-feet in size.

While a fascinating find, he said it was definitely a first of its kind during his runs.

“I’m running on beach all the time. I see lots of sea creatures. This one was the first time,” he said.

The giant sea jelly had a white and pink pearl-ish color.

