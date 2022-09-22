MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WFLA) — A nanny and two children were possibly abducted in Miami-Dade, according to NBC affiliate WTVJ.

The news station reported that police are investigating reports that at least three people were abducted Thursday in southwest Miami-Dade.

Police responded to SW 87th Place after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Video from the scene showed heavy police presence in the area.

Officers told WPLG that the situation involves an adult, a 5-year-old and a 3-year-old.

No other information was immediately available.