Naked man stole American flag off porch of Florida home, deputies say

Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities in Volusia County are trying to identify a man who was caught on tape stealing an American flag from a home in Ormond Beach, Florida.

The man was caught on a home security camera lurking outside of the home in his birthday suit, taking the flag and walking away.

“Don’t know the back story here but we’re looking to ID a naked man who stole an American flag from a home on John Anderson Drive in Ormond Beach last week,” the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

Those with information about the man are asked to contact Deputy Maxwell at TMaxwell@vcso.us, call District 3 North at 386-323-0151 or use the 24/7 non-emergency line at 386-248-1777.

