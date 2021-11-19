Naked Clearwater man hit woman with car, punched and choked her on causewater, authorities say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — A Clearwater man has been arrested in connection to a brutal attack on a woman in broad daylight.

Daniel Patregnani, 33, has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder. He is being held without bond in the Brevard County Jail.

According to a release from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 2 p.m. Thursday in the area of Pineda Causeway just east of I-95.

Officials began receiving 911 calls stating that a man had struck a woman with his car, chased her down, and was choking her.

Deputies responded and found a woman seriously injured. She was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries where she remains in critical, but stable, condition following emergency surgery.

Investigators said they believe Patregnani and the victim were traveling in the same vehicle when she jumped out of the car and began running.

“Patregnani drove across lanes of traffic, towards the victim, and intentionally struck her,” a news release stated “Patregnani then exited the vehicle, naked, and dragged the victim on the ground, striking her with his fists and choking her.”

Several off-duty officers were able to restrain Patregnani until deputies arrived.

Anyone who may have information about this investigation is asked to please call Agent Bruce Connors of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413.