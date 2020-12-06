Nabbed for street racing, Florida man blasts “Bad Boys”

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities say that when two young men were pulled over for street racing, one of the drivers blasted the song “Bad Boys,” the opening theme to the TV show “Cops.”

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says the two men were arrested and charged with racing on a public highway. A third man was charged with riding as a passenger in a race competition.

The arrest report said the passenger coordinated the race between the two vehicles.

The cars were registered going as fast as 95 miles per hour, well over the 55 mile-per-hour limit on that stretch.

