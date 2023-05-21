TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Another travel advisory was issued Saturday for the state of Florida, making it the fourth warning in the last two months. This time, it came from the National Board of Directors for the NAACP, citing recent legislation surrounding AP African American Studies classes, book bans and diversity, equity and inclusion programs, among other issues.

“Now, everyone in the United States is watching,” said Yvette Lewis. “And they’re standing with us.” Lewis is the president of the NAACP Hillsborough County Branch.

“This legislation session, these 60 days,” Lewis said. “Was a huge setback and a huge punch to African Americans here in the state of Florida.”

In an email to 8 On Your Side, Governor Ron DeSantis’ office said the travel advisory is a stunt, which is how DeSantis responded to previous travel warnings.

“We get involved in these stupid fights,” DeSantis said months ago. “This is a stunt to try to do that. It’s a pure stunt. And fine, if you want to waste your time on a stunt, that’s fine.”

This comes as the governor is poised to announce his presidential campaign any day now. The Hill reported, DeSantis is expected to announce this week before a major fundraiser in Miami.

“I think the stage is set,” said Frank Orlando. “This will really liberate him to be able to start his campaign in earnest.”

Orlando is the director of the Saint Leo University Polling Institute. He doesn’t think the travel advisories will impact DeSantis in the primary.

“When you look at the types of things that Republican voters probably care much about,” said Orlando. “I don’t think that really ranks very highly for them.”

But, Orlando added, if DeSantis makes it to the general election, the travel advisories could be against him then.

After the NAACP issued the advisory, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor addressed the news on her Twitter account, stating that anyone considering visiting or moving to Tampa “will be welcomed with open arms,” regardless of “what happens in Tallahassee.”