Strangers wipe out lunch debt at 10 Florida schools

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (WESH)— A drive to help Space Coast families pay for school lunches is gaining momentum and it started with an effort to perform random acts of kindness.

School lunches cost a $1.80 a day in Brevard County and 40 cents for those who qualify for a reduced price, but school leaders said there are plenty of families who can’t pay.

“There’s children that come from homeless families and families that really struggle even to bring in something to eat for lunch,” said Jennifer Brockwell, principal of South Lake Elementary School.

Mary Harvey, of Titusville, decided to do something about it. She found out that 10 schools in north Brevard County had dozens of students who were behind on their lunch account payments.

On her random acts of kindness Facebook page, she found donors happy to pay those bills.

With generous people singing up to help, it did not take long.

Harvey would call a school cafeteria and ask is they had a negative balance with lunch accounts, and then show up with a check.

Harvey’s group paid a total of $600 in lunch bills and the kindness is catching on.

“Go out, call your schools. See what they’re behind; see what they need. Help the cafeteria. Help feed our children,” Harvey said.

Harvey’s group is now making sure future lunches will be paid for as well.

LATEST STORIES:



