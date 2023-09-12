ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WFLA) — A mysterious yellow line running down the middle of Interstate 95 southbound from Jacksonville to St. Augustine is confusing Florida drivers.

WJXT-TV reported that the line has been there since Friday and starts at the Acosta Bridge in Jacksonville. The line spans 20 miles and crosses several lanes. The line is also impacting self-driving cars and lane departure assist.

“Wasn’t sure which way was the line to go on,” Mario Dearmas told the news station. “It’s going to take them a while to fix it.”

Another driver told the news station that the line may be an accident hazard.

“It’s a yellow line with a yellow line on the other side,” Richard Albandy said. “Most people like, especially if they are out of town, they’re not really too much looking at if that’s the line that goes where they’re supposed to go. They are trying to get to their destination.”

WTVL reported that the line ends in an industrial park in Northern St. Johns County.

A Florida Department of Transportation spokesperson told the news station that no company has come forward to take responsibility for the paint.

FDOT said it is going to use a street sweeper with a wire brush to go over the stretch of road where the yellow paint is to try to dislodge it.

“We’re being very thoughtful in our approach because this is something – we don’t want to have the roadway unravel or compromise the integrity of the structures themselves,” FDOT Spokesperson Hampton Ray told WTVL.

FDOT said it will evaluate how effectively the sweeper took the paint off before finding another solution. The process to remove the paint started Monday night.