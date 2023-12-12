TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Newly released dashcam video shows the dramatic high-speed chase of a stolen Amazon van that ended in the middle of Interstate 95 in South Florida last week.

According to NBC Affiliate WTVJ, the chase began after 23-year-old Jose Carlos Blanquicett allegedly stole the van from a North Miami car dealership – the work van was delivering parts when it was taken.

Video shows a state trooper keeping a close distance to the van as it began to weave in and out of lanes, onto the shoulder, and then crossing all lanes of traffic on I-95.

The trooper used a P.I.T. maneuver to try to stop the van but failed. He tried again and was still unsuccessful. After the attempts, Blanquicett regained control of the vehicle and crossed into the express barrier before taking off again.

During the third P.I.T. maneuver, the van spun out of the express lanes, however, Blanquicett was able to regain control and continue driving.

A fourth P.I.T. maneuver was then attempted, which caused glass to shatter and debris to fly off both vehicles. The chase continued as the trooper’s car gave out somewhere along the way.

According to WTVJ, in the middle of the chase, the suspect abandoned the van and started running. He eventually surrendered to authorities.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 23-year-old is facing several charges, including grand theft.

During his court appearance Wednesday, officials revealed Blanquicett had a cocaine charge and allegedly attempted to sexually assault someone before stealing the van. However, the details of that charge are still unclear, WTVJ said.