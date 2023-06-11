PLANTATION KEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida homeowner awoke to find an unsuspecting creature causing a commotion in their pool early Sunday morning.

Around 2 a.m., wildlife officials received a call from the homeowner in Plantation Key that a “massive” 10-foot American crocodile was in their home’s pool.

Pesky Critters Wildlife Control wrote on social media that their trappers were dispatched to “fulfill their role as FWC Crocodile Agents.”

When trappers arrived on the scene, they quickly began to navigate capturing the massive animal, but its splashes were so large that it created a “slick and dangerous footing situation” on the pool deck.

However, expert wildlife trapper Todd Hardwick quickly secured the 10-foot croc despite the slick working conditions.

Hardwick and assistant trapper Jeff Peterla heaved the crocodile onto the deck, where a Monroe County Officer was able to help the trappers relocate the animal to a safe location.

Once the trappers and the officer were at a safe location, Hardwick removed the crocodiles’ restraints and “gently but safely” encouraged the animal back into its natural habitat.

According to Pesky Critters Wildlife Control, crocodiles are a threatened species in Florida and endangered everywhere else in the United States.

Anyone concerned about a crocodile should call 866-392-4286 (866-FWC-GATOR).