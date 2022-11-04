TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing Florida teen who was found shot to death outside a home in Orlando last week was pregnant and authorities believe she may have been involved in a human trafficking case, WESH reports.

De’Shayla Ferguson was discovered fatally shot next to a car on Oct. 24, just four days after her 16th birthday, and two months after she disappeared from a Department of Children and Families office in Orlando.

In a report obtained by WESH, police said the teenager was a ward of the state and a “habitual runaway.”

The report said she was at the office to be placed with a family for the night, and was expected on court the next day. She started arguing with staff and left the building. Two employees tried to find her, but were unsuccessful.

It also said she was involved in a “human trafficking case in Orange County,” but did not elaborate. The Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation was investigating the case.

When reached for comment, MBI director Ron Stucker said the agency “will not provide any comment on an investigation being conducted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.”

The DCF hadn’t responded to the news station’s request for comment.

On Wednesday evening, the sheriff’s office confirmed Ferguson was pregnant, but did not give more information.

Former major leaguer Jemile Weeks, who played for the Athletics, Orioles, Red Sox and Padres, remembered Ferguson as a ball of energy and a joy to be around. Weeks’ nonprofit WeFam United helps Orlando youth in underserved communities, and met Ferguson through the program.

“We did some baseball swings, softball swings and things like that. And she was always willing to try something new,” Weeks said. “De’Shayla was definitely a bright spot. She always brought great energy, and I loved her being around.”