Murder Hornets: More hype than hurt for Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Just when you thought it was safe to go outside, the murder hornet shows up in your social media feed.

The Giant Asian Hornet, that has now been dubbed the “murder hornet,” looks terrifying in photos.

It can grow to between two to three inches long. It flies, it stings and it eats honeybees.

The problem is, despite what you may have read, they aren’t likely to be a threat in Florida for many years to come.

Jason Deeringer owns Bee Serious. His business eradicates problem insects. He also is a commercial beekeeper.

“As a commercial bee keeper, I don’t really think it’s a concern. I just don’t ever see it ever really getting here,” said Deeringer.

If the Giant Asian Hornet did come to Florida, Deeringer said his industry has developed methods to keep them out of commercial beehives.

That doesn’t mean the Giant Asian Hornet wouldn’t be a problem for some.

“For a backyard beekeeper with maybe one or two hives that doesn’t understand what’s happening, those hornets could kill one or two hives,” said Deeringer.

Amy Vu is the extension coordinator for the Honey Bee Research and Extension Lab, where she runs the University of Florida Master Beekeeper Program.

Vu said it’s not likely the Giant Asian Hornet will arrive in Florida.

“The possibility of the Asian Giant Hornet coming to Florida is very slim. We do not expect it to come at all. If anything, the next couple hundred years,” said Vu.

She says the U.S. Department of Agriculture has identified just two Giant Asian Hornets in Washington State and is working very hard to make sure they don’t spread across the country.

Jonathan Simkins in an Entomologist who owns Insect I.Q. in Tampa.

Simkins said it’s likely the two Giant Asian Hornets found in Washington State arrived on a cargo ship.

Simkins said it’s important for port authorities across the United States to keep an eye out for this invading insect, but Simpkins said cargo ships are inspected frequently to prevent problems like the Giant Asian Insect from spreading.