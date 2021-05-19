Multiple suspects in custody after police chase ends in rollover crash on I-95

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (NBC) – Multiple suspects were in custody after a high-speed police chase on Interstate 95 in Broward County ended in a rollover crash that had a portion of the highway shut down for several hours Wednesday morning.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said they had initially responded to a burglary call just before 7 a.m. in the 2200 block of Northeast 28th Avenue, after the suspects tried to steal a car from a home’s garage.

According to NBC Miami, Florida Highway Patrol officials said Fort Lauderdale Police had been initially involved in the pursuit of a vehicle that had been involved in a burglary.

Officers spotted the vehicle involved in the attempted burglary and tried to stop it, but the SUV fled, officials said.

Police said the SUV, which had been stolen out of Miami-Dade County, struck a bicyclist at northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 6th Street as it fled.

Fort Lauderdale officers pursued the SUV but pulled back as a Broward Sheriff’s Office helicopter arrived. As the SUV entered I-95 southbound, it was spotted by an FHP trooper near Griffin Road around 8 a.m.

Aerial footage showed the SUV speeding in and out of traffic as it was being pursued by an FHP trooper.

The SUV eventually lost control clipping two cars, then flipping.

All southbound lanes of I-95 were shut down at the scene before it was cleared later in the day.