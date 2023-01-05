MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WFLA) — Multiple people were shot outside a Miami Gardens restaurant during a French Montana music video shoot, according to reports.

WTVJ reported that officers responded to a ShotSpotter call at The Licking Miami Gardens on Thursday night.

Police told the news station that an altercation started in an unknown location and eventually ended at the restaurant, where the shooting happened.

Witnesses told WTVJ that the shooting happened during a video shoot for rapper French Montana.

A witness told WFOR that 10 to 15 gunshots ran out and people started running everywhere.

The news outlet reported that several victims were injured. Their conditions remain unknown.

Police did not say how many people were hurt in the shooting.

WTVJ reported that no arrests have been made.