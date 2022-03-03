Multiple people dead after several crashes on I-95 in Florida

Deadly early morning crashes involving 17 vehicles on Interstate 95 near Edgewater has affected traffic in both northbound and southbound lanes of south Volusia County and north Brevard County.

Officials confirm five separate crashes happened at the same time.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol there was one crash southbound, and four separate crashes northbound. The crashes included semi-trucks.

FHP says that there are three fatalities at the scene of the crashes. Two people died on the southbound side of I-95, and one person crashed on the northbound side. Multiple people, including children, were transported to area hospitals. One child was airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital in stable condition.

The exact number of vehicles involved in these crashes is not yet confirmed.

What exactly led to the fire and explosions at the scene of the crashes has not been identified.

According to Florida Highway Patrol there was ‘zero visibility’ at the time of the crash.

First Warning Weather meteorologist Kellianne Klass reports there was a ‘superfog’ weather event at that time.

Volusia County is under a dense fog warning until 7 a.m.