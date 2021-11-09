LIVE: Multiple injuries in multi-vehicle crash involving school bus in South Florida

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) — First responders are working to clear a multi-vehicle crash in Hialeah Gardens, according to NBC affiliate WTVJ.

So far, two people have been seen being taken on stretchers, one of which was airlifted from the crash scene.

The crash appears to have involved four private vehicles and a school bus. The children on board remained at the scene until a separate bus came to pick them up.

Law enforcement was seen escorting a man in handcuffs into a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue vehicle, but no official information on arrests has been released.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

