Multiple fatalities reported after small plane crash in Florida

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida troopers say multiple people are dead after a small plane crash in Clay County.

The crash happened Wednesday morning in Middleburg. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say it happened in a wooded area.

According to a tweet from FHP Jacksonville, there are multiple fatalities. Only one plane was involved.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Clay county Fire Rescue are also at the scene and asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.