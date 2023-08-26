TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Multiple people are reportedly dead Saturday afternoon on Jacksonville’s Westside at a Dollar General, according to Jacksonville Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman.

NBC affiliate WTLV reported a heavy police presence including 10 Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cars, the Fire and Rescue Department, a helicopter, and a SWAT team.

SWAT officers are allegedly walking around with their guns drawn.

Mayor Donna Deegan and State Rep. Angie Nixon were at the scene of the shooting. “It’s a heartbreaking this for our community,” Deegan said. “It’s awful and it has happened in this community way too many times.”

