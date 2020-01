Multiple bills could threaten LGBTQ protections in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Cap News Services) – On a day that is all about celebrating equality, Florida’s LGBTQ community feels like it is under fire from state lawmakers.

Four pending bills could abolish local right-to-work ordinances, override bans on conversion therapy and more, according to Equality Florida.

John Harris Maurer with Equality Florida said the bills could set back advances made at the local level.

“These are either open and hostile attacks on the LGBTQ community or that our local protections are collateral damage,” said Maurer.

Only one of the four bills directly targets transgender minors. It makes it a felony for doctors to operate on genitals or perform a mastectomy if its for the purpose of a sex change.

Others could overturn local conversion therapy bans or allow it at home-based businesses.

Rep. Bob Rommel (R-Naples) is under fire for repealing local employment ordinances, but he said targeting the LGBTQ community is not his intent.

“This has nothing to do with anti-discrimination at all,” said Rommel.

But Equality Florida believes there are unintended consequences that could lead to the repeal of about 20 local anti-discrimination ordinances.

“What we are really focused on here is the impact of the bills, not the intent,” said Maurer.

But Rommel said that’s not the case.

“The bill doesn’t do that and they are wrong,” he said.

The lone statewide-elected Democrat, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, said lawmakers have better things to do than wave read meat in an election year.

“It is 2020. There are so many issues that are impacting our state, whether it’s our environment or our health care,” said Fried.

From jailing LGBTQ-serving doctors to enabling evil conversion therapy, these bills extinguish equality for millions.



Freedom has enemies, even among those who proclaim to cherish it.



Lawmakers who stand for liberty should vote against these legislative affronts to humanity. — Commissioner Nikki Fried (@NikkiFriedFL) January 15, 2020

While there is debate about the actual intent of the legislation, lawmakers have refused to enact statewide LGBTQ hiring and housing protections for the last decade.

One of three openly gay state legislators tweeted the legislation was like being kicked in the gut by his colleagues. The tweet has since been deleted, but not before being retweeted by Democratic Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren.

