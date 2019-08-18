Multiple agencies search for missing firefighters who went fishing Friday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE: 5:44 PM – The US Coast Guard is on the scene where the civilian aircraft reported seeing a similar boat. However, no boats have been found.

The floating debris turned out to be items not related to the boaters.

Crews are now expanding their search patterns in the area.

Please check back for updates.

UPDATE: 5:10 PM – The Coast Guard has announced a civilian aircraft has reported seeing a boat matching the identification of the two missing boater’s vessel just 50 miles east of Jacksonville, Florida.

According to the agencies Twitter, a US Coast Guard plane was diverted to the area and has found a cooler and life jackets.

#UPDATE 7: #BreakingNews A civilian aircraft reported seeing a vessel matching the ID of the @PortCanaveral boater's vessel 50 miles east of @CityofJax . A @USCG search plane diverted and located a cooler and life jackets. Multiple assets are en route to search. #HappeningNow — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 18, 2019

No other information has been shared at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.

ORIGINAL STORY: Multiple agencies are searching for a Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department firefighter and Fairfax firefighter who went fishing near Port Canaveral, according to the United States Coast Guard.

Brian McCluney and Justin Walker were last seen leaving the 300 Christopher Columbus Boat Ramp on Friday around 11 a.m.

Officials said the pair were believed to have gone offshore around 30 miles and were expected to return around 6 p.m.

The Navy has partnered with officials in the search for McCluney and Walker.

As of 7 A.M., Sunday crews have totaled an estimated 4800 miles searched for the missing boaters with crews searching approximately 80 miles offshore.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the United States Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Command Center at 904-714-7558.