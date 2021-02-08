‘MOVE OVER’: 3 Florida officers hit, hospitalized while trying to protect deer on highway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Three officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were hospitalized over the weekend while trying to protect a deer from getting hit on the highway.

JSO said a driver failed to move over and struck the patrol cars, which were trying to block traffic to protect a deer in the roadway.

“The MOVE OVER law means just that — MOVE OVER for stopped law enforcement, emergency, sanitation, utility service vehicles, and tow trucks/wreckers,” the agency tweeted. “If you cannot safely MOVE OVER, slow to 20mph below the posted speed limit.”

JSO said three officers were transported to local hospitals after the crash. Unfortunately the deer appeared to have died.