CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a motorhome that caught on fire on I-75 in Charlotte County.

According to FHP troopers, the motorhome was engulfed in flames on southbound Interstate 75 at mile marker 151 in Charlotte County.

Thankfully, troopers say no one was hurt.

Troopers say the southbound travel lanes will be reopened once safe to do so.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route if possible.