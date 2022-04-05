AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL/WFLA) – UCF football coach Gus Malzahn was involved in a crash with injuries involving a motorcycle operator Monday night.

Auburn Police confirmed the incident and said the crash remains under investigation.

The crash happened near Hamilton road and Ogletree Road. Police confirm Malzahn was driving the vehicle the motorcycle operator collided with. The motorcyclist was flown to trauma center in critical condition, but police said the person is expected recover.

A WESH 2 News reporter said UCF confirmed that Malzahn was involved in the crash and that he was not injured. The coach was in Auburn to help his wife’s family after the death of his father-in-law.

A crash report should be completed by the end of business Tuesday.

Malzahn was scheduled to return to practice Thursday, according to WESH.